Eight cases were detected in the Autonomous Region of Madeira in the last 24 hours, according to the daily bulletin issued this Sunday afternoon by the Regional and Health Directorate.

Thus, the region now accounts for 9,254 confirmed cases of covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Of the eight new cases, two are imported (1 from Belgium and 1 from the Lisbon and Tagus Valley region) and six cases of local transmission, most of which are already associated with positive case contacts.

There are now six more recovered cases to report.

Today, there were 252 active cases, of which 19 are imported cases and 233 are locally transmitted.

Regarding the isolation of active cases, it should be noted that five people are hospitalized at the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital (four people in Polyvalent Units and one in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to covid-19) and 17 people are in isolation in a dedicated hotel unit, the rest remaining in their own accommodation.

In total, there are 233 situations that are currently under consideration by health authorities.

