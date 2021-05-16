A complaint about drug consumption and trafficking will be the cause of the raid that has been going on since the beginning of this morning in the parish of Caniçal.

It is recalled that the parish of Caniçal “woke up” this morning under a strong police contingent that closed the streets and even stopped some cars that were cycling in some arteries of the locality.

At the moment, the operation is centered on a street and, according to popular people, the police will target a parish bar. However, this information has not yet been officially confirmed.

From Jornal Madeira