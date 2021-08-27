OFFICIAL: MANCHESTER UNITED SIGNS CRISTIANO RONALDOTobi Hughes27th August 20210 viewsMadeira News9 Comments0 views 2 Manchester United has just announced that it has reached an agreement with Cristiano Ronaldo. “Welcome home,” reads the ‘red devils’ official Twitter feed. From Jornal Madeira Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related