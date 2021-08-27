  • Home
  • About Me
  • Licensed Properties
  • My Sponsors
  • Partners
  • Apps
  • Links
  • en English
    nl Dutchen Englishfi Finnishfr Frenchde Germanpl Polishpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanishsv Swedish
Advertisements
Log In Register
Lost your password?
A password will be e-mailed to you.

Manchester United has just announced that it has reached an agreement with Cristiano Ronaldo. “Welcome home,” reads the ‘red devils’ official Twitter feed.

From Jornal Madeira

Previous ArticleShark found dead on Ribeira Brava beach
Next ArticleFriday Foto
Tobi Hughes

9 Responses

    • David Crocker Reply

      If you’re a City or Liverpool or Chelsea fan – yes ! Still time will tell

  3. David Crocker Reply

    The funniest thing I’ve heard all summer. And £500,000 a week for a player that used to be magnificent. It’s obscene. City said no thanks- they have more sense.

  6. Gary Reply

    My wife, Pauline, a long time Man U fan, has a big smile on her face! Time will tell if the investment pays off for the club. I’m more interested in England beating India in the cricket. 😃

  7. Leo Andrade Reply

    Welcome back my beautiful 😍 Cris. Bem vindo de volta ou nosso cris. O nosso querido madeirense. ❤️❤️🙏🙏🇬🇧🇵🇹. A good son always comes back home. Um bom filho sempre volta a sua casa. @cristiano Manchester United Tão orgulhosa deste menino. Nada mais bom velo voltar a manU onde tudo começou para seu sucesso. Deus o abençoe. Nothing better to hear. Cris coming back to manU where everything happened for him, where all of he’s success started. God bless him. Welcome back Cris. Even if I am not in Manchester am in London. But this time around I shall go to one of he’s games. Due to family issues I couldn’t before but definitely this time. My fellow madeiran hero. 🙏❤️

I encourage you to leave comments, I read every single one.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: