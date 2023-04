There is a budget of 10 million euros to start a new project for full coverage of 5G technology in about 100 kilometers of tunnels on Madeira’s roads.

The money comes from the Recovery and Resilience Plan and will guarantee cell phone, internet and radio signal. The first works start before the summer in Ponta do Sol and Funchal, but Pedro Fino hopes to have the entire region covered by 2027.

From Jornal Madeira

Money to be spent well, or just another waste of money on something not needed..???

Like this: Like Loading...