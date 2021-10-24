A Great Night of Art and Music

Thanks to João Alves for inviting me to his music event last night, and the look at the MAMMA Museum.

I hadn’t realised this museum had opened and the owner Rui Sá has taken this space to exhibit all his paintings and art work, that were just sitting piled up in his home.

MAMMA – The Madeira Modern Art Museum (Museu de Arte Moderna na Madeira) opened its doors in July 2021.

Comprising an area of 800 m2, it is an innovative and audacious museum, unique within Funchal’s cultural offer. It contains around 300 pieces of art, including paintings and various types of art installations, distributed over 14 thematic areas, where creativity is the motto. The intention is that visitors venture on a journey through the 5 elements in this venue: Water, Air, Earth and Fire, united by the Spirit. Designed by Madeiran artist Rui Sá, who brings together 15 years of artistic creation, the exhibition challenges the visitor to discover a new vision of Art of the new millennium, from an avant-garde perspective, with great visual and introspective impact.

Below you will find a few photos I took in the museum. Well worth a visit.

Opening hours: Tuesday to Saturday: 10:00am-6:00pm

Sunday: 10:00am-3:00pm

Closed Mondays;

Entrances/Tickets:

General – €10;

Students – €5;

Children up to 12 years old have free access (as long as they are accompanied by an adult).

Campaign for Residents with 50% Discount

The concert where João is the start of the show with a great voice was excellent and enjoyed by all who went. The show was sold out as only 60 tickets were available.

This being the first event from Joves Productions, and I was able to of 20% for my blog readers.

All future events you will be able to save at least 10%. The next this coming Saturday in Santa Serra at the beautiful Quinta da Paz. This I will have up on my blog very soon.

Help support local musical artists by going to these small bespoke events. João is in contact with almost 100 local musicians, and hopes to give them all a little work in the near future, Increasing the amount of events each month.

Not only will there be concerts, but lots of other bo ding events to meet new people and make new friends. You can read more here on this link that I posted on my blog a while back.

https://www.madeiraislandnews.com/2021/03/madeira-bonding-experiences-save-10.html

Here are a few videos and photos of the The concert below.

Like this: Like Loading...