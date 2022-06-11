Three hundred debut Calheta Roller Skate track

The Calheta skating rink will host the debut of an international event today. This is the 1st edition of the Calheta Roller Skate. Altogether there will be more than 300 athletes from 21 clubs, aged between 8 and 50, one is an Olympic champion and 14 are world champions, which speaks volumes about the current level.

This morning qualifying has already taken place (series ¼ final) in Cadets – 1 km, Juveniles/Youth – 1 km, Juniors – 1 km, Seniors – 1 km, Beginners – 1 km, School – 200 mts, Children – 400 mts.

The elimination competitions will follow and the respective qualifications in the 5km Cadet categories will follow (14 skaters qualify).

In the afternoon, the final 1/2 of this event that ends tomorrow are scheduled.

