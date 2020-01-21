It was in this state that the Tabua tunnel remained after the fall of a collapse that fell on the road without causing victims. It would have been a tremendous impact in the face of visible damage and that motivated the closure of the section for protection.

“Immediately, Via Expresso closed the road on the side of Tabua. For Lugar de Baixo not to be isolated, and since the work being carried out on the escarpment overlooking the Ponta do Sol tunnel is controlled and does not present imminent danger, Lugar de Baixo is accessible from the Rotunda da Ponta do Sol Sol, and then users have to take the alternative route on the ER222 ”, he explains in a note sent to the media.

Taken from Diário Notícias