Presidents of the Region’s Parish Councils meet in Porto Santo

The mayors of the parishes of the Autonomous Region of Madeira will meet this Saturday, October 19, in Porto Santo, at the VII Regional Meeting, which will take place at the ‘Ilha Dourada’ Cultural and Congress Center.

The event, promoted by the Regional Delegation of ANAFRE, starts at 10 am. The program includes debates and lectures aimed at discussing the present and future of the parishes of the Autonomous Region of Madeira.

After the opening session scheduled for 10 am, the presidents of the parish councils of Serra Del’ Rei and Vila Real, Jorge Amador and Francisco Rocha, respectively, as well as the president of the Union of Parishes of Eiras and São Paulo de Frades, Luís Correia, will take to the stage for a round table moderated by the general director of DIÁRIO de Notícias da Madeira, Ricardo Miguel Oliveira.

The event continues with two debates involving the participating mayors.

The ANAFRE delegation has been on the island of Porto Santo since Thursday, October 17, holding meetings and information sessions.

