‘Winter Market’ starts on Monday at Mercado dos Lavradores

The Municipality of Funchal is organising, between 21st and 26th October, the 10th edition of the municipal initiative ‘Winter Market’, to take place at the Mercado dos Lavradores.

With events of this nature, Funchal City Council intends to “stimulate and boost attendance at its municipal spaces and, at the same time, contribute to the dissemination and promotion of various brands of local entrepreneurs, leveraging their growth and visibility”, states the municipality in a press release.

According to the municipality, this edition of the ‘Winter Market’ will last six days and will take place on the 3rd floor of the Mercado dos Lavradores, in the space dedicated to Fairs and Events, between 9 am and 6 pm, with the exception of the last day, October 26, when it will close at 2 pm. “Given the growing demand, the initiative was extended for two more days this year and four more brands were included”, adds the same note.

In this edition, 19 brands will be present: As Marias; Atelier Gatafunhos; Barro Cru; By a Fairy; Catota Baby&Kids; Claudia Henriques; Coisas Minhas; Disto Artesanato; Estimei Store and Atelier; Joy ​​of Madeira Handcraft; Karla Vieira Atelier; Luna BCN; M13 Natural/Magic Needle; Mi.sa; Natureza Viva; Niarte.Funchal; Pray with Crystals; Patrícia Pinto; SD Handmade-Madeira.

Many of these brands use artisanal and traditional techniques, and “demonstrate concern for the reuse and transformation of materials”.

The city council concludes by stating that “as a result of the revitalization policies implemented by the current executive, as well as the structural investments made, the Municipal Markets remain alive and active on a daily basis, continuing to be a place of choice for Funchal residents and visitors”.

From Jornal Madeira

