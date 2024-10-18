Tourists insist on passing barriers on Estrada dos Anjos

Estrada dos Anjos, in Ponta do Sol, has been closed since yesterday, due to a large landslide that left the road inaccessible.

However, this morning some residents reported that several tourists have been crossing the barriers, disregarding the signs and putting their own lives at risk.

Contacted by DIÁRIO, the coordinator of the Municipal Civil Protection Service of Ponta do Sol, Cláudia Dias Ferreira, recalled that the road will remain closed and that there is no forecast of when it will be reopened.

She also said that technicians from the Regional Roads Directorate and private companies are already on site assessing the escarpment and that other technicians will arrive to assess the road.

From Diário Notícias

I’m not sure what sings they have in place, very little I imagine, the concrete blocks show it’s closed to traffic, but do the signs mention pedestrians. ?

Like this: Like Loading...