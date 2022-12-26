Diverted TUI plane coming from Manchester to Madeira

Flight TOM2102, operated by TUI Airways, from Manchester (United Kingdom) and scheduled to arrive in Madeira at 7.50 pm on Monday, December 26, was diverted, according to information disclosed on the ANA website.

According to the same source, the next flight, NT 933, from Binter, which connects Madeira and Porto Santo, should have arrived at Cristiano Ronaldo Airport at 7:55 pm, but will be delayed. Arrival is now scheduled for 20:55.

For now, there is no indication of further constraints on airport operations.

From Diário Notícias

