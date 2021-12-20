Flights diverted due to bad weather.

The bad weather in the Region continues to affect aircraft that want to land at Madeira Airport. There are already seven flights affected by the strong wind.

So far, seven flights have been diverted, three to the Canary Islands, three to Porto Santo and one from Lisbon, which was forced to return.

Furthermore, as JM reported this morning, an EasyJet and a British Airways plane are still ‘around’ waiting for a calming wind to land at the airport. These were joined, a moment ago, by a TUI flight that has not yet managed to land on regional soil either.

From Jornal Madeira

