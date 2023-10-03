– New Book Describes the Beauty of Madeira Island With Wonderful Stories

About Finding Love and Spectacular Photography –

August 2023 – Inspired by the magnificence of Madeira and their Portuguese heritage, an

independent author wrote a wonderful picture book. Devin Meireles is proud to announce the

release of his new story told through photographs and prose about the beautiful island of Madeira.

‘Finding Madeira’ is an enchanting book about adventure and love at first sight. A wonderful

collection of photographs with travel stories will bring readers along for an unforgettable

experience.

Feel the nature; witness the magnificent townships; taste and observe the most iconic aspects of the island’s rich culture; all told through the perspective of a Portuguese-Canadian.

Through this expedition, Devin Meireles shares the remarkable beauty of Madeira—That’s

where he found unconditional love unlike anywhere else—That’s where a heritage can be

discovered.

This charming book will resonate with readers and travel lovers to provide inspiration for your

next vacation abroad!

Madeira is where everyone belongs.

The author, Devin Meireles, is excited to share this project with your audience and can be

available for any media requests and interviews.

For more information, please visit: lusoloonie.ca

You can get the book from amazon, but it seems not if you are living in Portugal, as it shows unavailable.

https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0CCSXWGP8

