SUN SCORCHED LIKE NEVER BEFORE IN THE MONTH OF JUNE

Thermometers in Funchal reached 37.4 degrees yesterday, the highest temperature ever in June, beating the previous maximum of 30.4 degrees seen in 1983. Nine regional meteorological stations recorded values above 30 degrees. Government and Civil Protection reinforce means of surveillance and firefighting in the mountains and close forest leisure areas.
It’s already 28° in Caniço de Baixo at the moment, and today could see more record temperatures.
Stay cool and hydrated, and try not to be in the sun for to long.