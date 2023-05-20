AIRPORTS RISK CONSTRAINTS FROM SATURDAY DUE TO SEF STRIKE

Airports risk constraints between Saturday and Monday, due to the strike by the Foreigners and Borders Service (SEF), warns ANA Aeroportos de Portugal in a statement, advising some passengers to go earlier for boarding.

“There may be constraints at the border control at Lisbon airport on the 20th, 21st and 22nd of May, and at the airports of Porto, Faro, Funchal, Porto Santo and Ponta Delgada, on the 22nd of May, mainly during the morning”.

ANA advises passengers traveling to countries outside the Schengen area to go to boarding earlier and says that “it will do everything in its power to mitigate” the constraints caused to passengers.

Inspectors from the Foreigners and Borders Service start a strike on Saturday at Lisbon airport, between 05:00 and 10:00, a stoppage that extends on Monday to the airports of Porto, Faro and Madeira.

The Union of Investigation, Inspection and Borders Inspectors (SIIFF) announced, two weeks ago, the holding of strike periods from May 20 for the airports of Lisbon, Porto, Faro and Madeira.

The strike is related to the uncertainty regarding the future of SEF inspectors after the Government approved, on April 6, the transition from the extinct SEF investigation and inspection career to the criminal investigation career of the Judiciary Police, following of the restructuring process.

SEF delivered two strike notices that will take place in the months of May and June, one of them for Lisbon airport and the other for Faro, Porto and Madeira airports, as well as for the remaining border posts .

ANA manages 10 airports in Portugal, on the mainland (Lisbon, Porto, Faro and Beja) and on the Azores islands (Ponta Delgada, Horta, Flores and Santa Maria) and Madeira (Madeira and Porto Santo).

From Jornal Madeira

So Monday morning in Madeira there could be some delays in passing through the airport, but as a rule, they handle these situations well, and it might still run as normal on a usually busy Monday.

