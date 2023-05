Thanks to Doris Taussig for sending this photo, and showing the over crowding the island is at the moment, but don’t tell Albuquerque this as its not true…..

Everyday you have the full bus on the routes 1 and 2. Old people have to stand during the gocart drive. This is real Madeira now, what changed sooooo much in such a short time….????

Like this: Like Loading...