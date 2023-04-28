Thanks to Richard Turner for this photo, and the message.

Does anyone know what and where this is?

It’s in a god awful state.

We should be ashamed for allowing this to happen.

It’s the memorial to Portugal’s biggest aircraft disaster.

TP 427 from Brussels crashed here on landing in extremely bad weather on November 11 1977.

There were 164 passengers on board. 131 died and 33 survived.

Surely the memorial should be looked after.

There aren’t even any signposts giving directions to find it.

Also I point out that the coach crash which happened in Caniço 3 years ago last week, still has no Memorial.

