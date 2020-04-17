The heavy downpour that started to fall in the late afternoon in Funchal reached, in the last hour (until 8 pm), an orange warning level at the Monte meteorological station (26.8 mm / 1h) and a yellow warning level above, at Pico Alto (15.2 mm / 1h). In Monte, the extremes of precipitation registered in just 10 minutes (8.7 mm) – almost reached the yellow warning parameter – and in 30 minutes (14.2 mm

This afternoon, but on the North coast, there was also an episode of significant precipitation, with a particular incidence in Santana (12.1 mm / 1h).

From Diário Notícias