Jewel of the Seas cancels stopover in Madeira due to bad weather

The Royal Caribbean ship had a stopover at the Port of Funchal, scheduled for October 28, but as a result of bad weather warnings, foreseen for the Region, it should head to Tenerife, in the Canaries.

The ocean liner, coming from Barcelona, ​​was going to dock in Funchal and Ponta Delgada, but because of bad weather warnings it diverged to a route further south, where it will stop at the port of Tenerife, in the Canary Islands.

The Jewl of the Seas has as its final destination Port Canaveral, Florida.

From RTP Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...