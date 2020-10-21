Today’s balance sheet – Wednesday – October 21 – regarding covid19 in the autonomous region of Madeira.

2 new cases recovered.

8 new positive cases to report. These are 8 imported cases (4 from the United Kingdom, 2 from the Reg. Norte de Portugal, 1 from Poland and 1 from France).

Among the eight cases recorded in the last 24 hours in the Region, it concerns a resident, a health professional, who, having left the Region, tested positive in the test carried out at the airport. Having followed the recommendations of the health authorities, there are no close contacts to this identified case.

> 15 cases in study.

> Madeira, the only region in the country with 0 deceased for covid-19. We continued to test, to be able to isolate and recover, protecting public health.

> The region now accounts for a cumulative total of 345 confirmed cases, with 109 active cases and 236 recovered.

> There are 109 active cases, of which 101 are imported cases identified in the context of surveillance activities implemented at Madeira Airport and 8 are cases of local transmission.

Daniel Caires – 18h36

#MaisSaudeMaisMadeira

#Identify #Isolate #Recover