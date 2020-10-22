Two young people in their 20s are missing in the mountains of Madeira, AgoraMadeira knows. The boys went on a pedestrian route, entered the Encumeada area, and never returned home. They have been unreachable since the dawn of this Thursday, when searches began on the part of the Voluntary Firefighters of Ribeira Brava and Ponta do Sol and also of the Forest Police

At this time – 9.30 am this Thursday – more fire brigades are already involved: the Mountain Rescue Team of Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters entered Pico do Areeiro. Other corporations can, however, be activated to enter other locations in Madeira as there is no idea where young people might be.

The alert for 112 came from family members.

From Agora Madeira