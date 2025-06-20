Switzerland stars in pyromusical show ‘Happiness and Love’ at the Atlantic Festival

Switzerland is the next country to take part in the Atlantic Festival. Tomorrow, Saturday, from 10:30 pm, the company La Pirotecnica SAGL di Colombo will present the pyromusical show ‘Happiness and Love’. Over the course of 18 minutes, we will be able to watch the session, which will include a broadcast of the show’s music on the frequency 105.9 FM.

The Atlantic Festival is an event organised by the Regional Secretariat for Tourism, Environment and Culture, through the Regional Tourism Board. The aim of the Madeira International Fireworks Display Competition is to win the ‘Atlantic Trophy’, awarded by a jury, as well as the ‘Madeira So Your Trophy’, chosen by the public. Voting can be done through raffles set up in the Plaza Madeira shopping centre, and at the Tourist Information Office of the Regional Tourism Board, on Avenida Arriaga, and on the night of each show, at Cais do Funchal. The results of the Madeira International Fireworks Display Competition will be announced on 28 June.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...