A fantastic video from the actor Lourenço Ortigão once again starred in another video promoting Madeira and Porto Santo, stating that he is happy here.

“In Madeira I feel happy. I walk over the clouds, I do sports (moreover important to make up for what I eat the most whenever I go there), I dive in a unique sea and visit friends. Do you want to come with me? I really want to show you! “, wrote the actor to accompany the publication of the ‘Visit Madeira’ video on his Instagram account.

In just one hour, the video shared through the IGTV tool already has over 18 thousand views.

“And again, a dream vacation”, says goodbye to Lourenço Ortigão, in a video that features landscapes from various areas of Madeira and Porto Santo.

From Jornal Madeira

