Booster Maxxx attracts attention at Luna Park.

Luna Park opened this Friday at Pier 8 in Funchal, with a large influx of visitors and the debut of the new ‘Booster Maxxx’, which lifts participants to a height of 45 meters and offers maximum adrenaline, being the big novelty this year.

The ‘Booster Maxxx’ only started operating in the early evening, keeping the more extreme riders in suspense, while the other attractions began receiving visitors from the opening.

The park offers nearly fifteen attractions, three of which are exclusively for children, with prices ranging from 3 euros (Giant Track) to 10 euros (Booster Maxx). Trying all ten attractions for adults means spending more than 50 euros.

“In terms of conditions for people to stroll around, Pier 8 is a pleasant, distinctive place in the heart of the city. It’s the best place I’ve ever worked,” said Ricardo Afonso, who is in charge of the carousel.

Rui Carvalho, manager of Luna Park, highlighted: “The park is part of the Madeiran Christmas tradition. Families are the most important thing, and more and more tourists are visiting us.”

From Diário Notícias

