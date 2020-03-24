This morning, in Funchal, there was an increase in the number of people walking, especially the elderly. In some streets there were small groups and, next to the Mercado dos Lavradores, the situation was even more evident.

The state of emergency with the obligation to remain in the residence, with exits only in situations considered exceptional, is still in force, and only the 6th day.

The presence of more people on the streets forced the PSP to intervene, in a pedagogical way, but with a very visible presence.

