A couple of tourists, whose nationality it was not possible to determine, got lost yesterday in Ponta do Sol and had to be rescued.

The foreigners started the walk at Levada do Moinho, reached Levada Nova, in the Lombada area, but left the trail and could not find the way back.

The tourists called for help at 7:30 pm and were rescued after 9 pm by the Mixed Firefighters of Ribeira Brava and Ponta do Sol.

It should be noted that Levada do Moinho has been closed since the fires in August.

