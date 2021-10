Two and a half months after the last death by covid-19 (last 1st of August), the Region once again recorded this Friday, 15th of October, another death associated with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

According to the office of the Regional Secretary for Health and Civil Protection, this is an 80-year-old covid-19 patient with associated comorbidities.

To date, the Region accounts for a total of 76 deaths associated with the disease.

From Diário Notícias

