The Captaincy of the Port of Funchal issued a notice of maritime unrest until 6 am tomorrow, following the information received from the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere that points to the North coast waves of the Northwest with 3 to 4 meters in height, decreasing gradually to 2 to 3 meters. On the South coast the swell will be from West / Southwest with 1 to 2 meters. Visibility will be good to moderate, and the wind will be light.

Bearing in mind these forecasts, the Captaincy recommends that the owners or owners of the vessels take the necessary precautions so that they remain in the ports.