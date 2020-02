Due to the cycling event “Circuito Noturno do Funchal 2020” next Friday, 14th of February, the car traffic will be interrupted, between 20:00 and 22:30.

Automobile circulation will be interrupted in the following streets:

Avenida Sá Carneiro, Avenida do Mar and Madeiran Communities, Praça da Autonomia, Rua dos Profetas, Rua Brigadeiro Oudinot (until Ponte do Mercado), Rua Visconde do Anadia (south of Ponte do Bettencourt), Largo dos Varadouros, Avenida Calouste Gulbenkian (access tunnel to Rotunda Sá Carneiro), Rua José Conselheiro Silvestre Ribeiro (south section), Avenida Arriaga (south) and Avenida de Zarco (south) except access to car parks.