Due to the execution of a private work, the car traffic on Rua da Carreira, in the section between Largo da Igrejinha and Rua de São Francisco, will be interrupted from tomorrow, the 19th, and until next Friday, the 21, between 8 am and 8 pm, according to the notice published by the Funchal City Council.

In the announcement, it can also be read that the access to the existing parks in Rua de São Francisco must be made through Rua Ivens and that the interruption will be coordinated by the Public Security Police.

From JM