From 12 noon on Saturday and until midnight, Madeira is under orange alert due to strong wind on the north coast and mountainous regions, which, according to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere, will register gusts that may reach 120 km / h.

The strong maritime unrest, with northwest waves reaching between 4 and 5 meters, is also a reason for warning by the IPMA, this time yellow and directed to the island of Porto Santo and the north coast of Madeira. This is also in effect between 12:00 and 00:00.

The south coast, until midnight today, is under yellow warning due to the wind that, in the far west, will have gusts up to 90 km / h and in the far east, it will have gusts up to 75 km / h from mid-afternoon.

This could well affect flights coming to the region today.

