In a message written in English, Cristiano Ronaldo published on several social networks a message in which he appeals to us to be grateful for what we have and reinforces the request for us to remain at home.

“In this difficult time for the whole world, let us be grateful for the things that matter – our health, our family and our loved ones. Stay at home and we will help all health professionals out there struggling to save lives, ”he wrote.

The sentence ended with the ‘stayhomesavelives’ hashtag.

From JM