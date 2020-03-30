Log In Register
In a message written in English, Cristiano Ronaldo published on several social networks a message in which he appeals to us to be grateful for what we have and reinforces the request for us to remain at home.

“In this difficult time for the whole world, let us be grateful for the things that matter – our health, our family and our loved ones. Stay at home and we will help all health professionals out there struggling to save lives, ”he wrote.

The sentence ended with the ‘stayhomesavelives’ hashtag.

From JM

Tobi Hughes

9 Responses

  1. MIKE PRIOR Reply

    Mail Online yesterday had a photo of him walking along by the marina in Funchal

  2. Maurice Reed Reply

    Stay at home so he and his partner can go out? A smidgen of hypocrisy I wonder?

  3. Antonio Lamas Reply

    Dont quite understand the comments above. In UK people are being advised to stay at home. Does that mean in UK people can’t go out for a stroll? Well, it doesnt matter what’s happening in UK in fact. In Portugal people can still go out with children. Rules don’t say that if you are a celebrity you can’t. Maybe in UK there are specific rules for celebrities?

    • Maurice Reed Reply

      He calls for everyone to stay indoors but on two separate days first his partner was out with the kids and staff then on the second day he is out and about. The local press were on hand on both occasions.

      • Antonio Lamas Reply

        That is demagogy. He obviously means that people should not go out for non-essential purposes. The government also keeps asking people to stay home. That doesn’t mean people shoud not go out for short exercise, supermarket etc. The photos of Cristiano were taken with his children at the harbour roundabout which is literally 50 meter away from Cristiano’s house doorstep.

  4. Pauline Reply

    Maurice, not a smidgen of hypocracy he is a hypocrite., we feel guilty going up the road for our daily walk which takes ten .minutes incase the police drive by

  5. Jane Reply

    I don’t understand either Antonio . You can go for a walk . Same rules here as in the UK.
    The Daily Fail photo was taken a few hundred metres from their home .
    They all completed quarantine . No danger of passing this virus on .
    Maybe , for once , people might let him take a short walk in his hometown which in normal circumstances would never be possible.

  6. L. Felix Reply

    Antonio Lamas..in the UK, we’ve all been told not to go out, unless it’s to do essential food shopping, one form of exercise per day, ie walking, running cycling, or for medical reasons. All non-essential shops are closed, including bars, restaurants,gyms

    And contrary to your comment “it doesn’t matter what’s happening in the UK”, …it does very much matter, as there are residents of Madeira who have family and friends living all over the UK and if the situation there doesn’t improve, these people will not be able to visit each other till it does and that could mean, not ilbeing able to see loved ones in the near future.

    There are a few people in the UK, not complying with distancing restrictions etc imposed by the government last week, which means this non-compliance is delaying any improvement on the situation and it’ll take longer for the present lockdown conditions to be lifted.

    Obviously, it is easier for the Madeiran government and authorities to impose restrictions, as it’s a smaller place and people do tend to obey the authorities (though sometimes this is not the case), whereas by contrast, the UK is vastly populated (moreso in London where the population is highly made up of various nationalities and cultures and not all fully understand the great implications their non-compliance may have on the rest of us).

    • Antonio Lamas Reply

      You misunderstood my “it doenst matter what happens in the UK” comment. I meant that people in Portugal and Madeira need to follow the “rules” specified by the portuguese government not the UK government, that’s what my comment was implying. In Portugal people are advised to stay home but they are allowed to go out for exercise, to walk your children, to walk your pets. That is valid for anyone, even for Cristiano Ronaldo.

