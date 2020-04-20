The Regional Government will transfer to a hotel unit in the municipality of Câmara de Lobos all patients infected with covid-19 detected in the urbanization Nova Cidade, said Pedro Ramos confirming the news reported by DIÁRIO on Monday morning.

“In articulation with the municipality, we are, in fact, thinking of transferring all those who are positive to a hotel in the municipality of Câmara de Lobos so that, in this way, it is easier to control the confinement of these citizens who were in the urbanization of Nova Cidade, do IHM ”, said the regional secretary for Health and Civil Protection.

This morning, in the debate promoted by DIÁRIO, the Mayor of Câmara de Lobos, Pedro Coelho, referred that 22 infected by the covid-19, in the Nova Cidade neighborhood, were not housed in a hotel, so they are quarantining this housing complex. where about 600 people live.

“I do not accept that. I have already spoken to those entitled to it. I realize that we are in a confined area, I realize that we have had more positive cases in isolated dwellings, but I know that people have often been confined to hotels. Therefore, we are talking about a social neighborhood, with the experiences of a social neighborhood. The architectural space of the complex itself is not easy ”, stressed the mayor, adding that the City Council“ is available to find another solution ”. Pedro Ramos now meets this request from Pedro Coelho, stating that a solution is being found in conjunction with the Câmara de Lobos local authority.

From Diário Notícias