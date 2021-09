Medium sized stones are obstructing regional road 223, in Fajã da Ovelha.

Jornal Madeira learned of the situation through the president of the parish council of Paúl do Mar, Paulo Rodrigues, who made a point of, through social networks, warning of the danger of collapse in Fajã da Ovelha. This in the wake of the rainy night. The same source leaves the alert and asks the competent authorities to proceed with the cleaning of the road.

From Jornal Madeira