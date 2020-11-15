A perfect pajama day.

Today under Yellow warning, due to the weather, Madeira will register during this Sunday very cloudy sky, with periods of rain or showers, sometimes strong and accompanied

by thunderstorms, especially in the southern and highlands.

According to the IPMA, the wind will be moderate to strong (25 to 40 km / h) from south / southeast, with gusts up to 70 km / h, blowing strongly (40 to 55 km / h) in the highlands, with gusts up to 90 km / h.

In Funchal, periods of rain or showers are also expected, sometimes strong and accompanied by thunder and moderate to strong wind (25 to 40 km / h) from south / southeast, with gusts

up to 70 km / h.

Regarding the state of the sea, on the North coast the waves will be from the northwest with 2 to 3 meters and on the South coast will be from the southwest with 2 to 3 meters.

Still on the state of the sea, the Captaincy of the Port of Funchal issued this morning a “bad visibility” warning, recommending to the vessels to remain in the shelter ports.

From Jornal Madeira