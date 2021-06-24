  • Home
So yesterday I finally arrived back home, and I won’t be going away again for a while, till this whole covid mess is over and things are more easy to travel.

I orger a PCR Test from Boots online, 65.00 pounds, it was such a stress waiting and wondering if I would get the results, I couldn’t pist my test on Sunday, as I didn’t have a priority postbox near by, which I knew I could get to before collection, so I did my test the Monday morning and was collected Monday evening, arrived lab Tuesday morno g, then the wait to see if I get the results before flying Wednesday morning, thankfully they did come through about 3am.

I spoke to BA about if I could have flown without a PCR and she said no, as Madeira requires this, so I highlighted the problem, that Madeira offers a free test, so as it says on the UK GOV site anyone without a PCR can get one when arriving in Madeira, and she noted the problem, but this probably will not get sorted out, and I wonder how it works with people with both vaccines.

So all was great with the flight, but arriving in Madeira, the passport control in Madeira is a total mess, as I was the first off and we got to the gates, the staff were not even on their posts, and then we were in the wrong lane, I can’t imagine how long it took for these two people working to get that whole flight through. If there are 2 or 3 flights landing together, it must take hours to get through. Something really needs to be done about this.

I’m glad to be home, just need a PCR on day 7 which I should be called for, I also tested myself with the free tests in the UK, so all was good.

And yesterday evening I had my whisky coke and a snack down on the beach in the sunshine… Perfect.

Tobi Hughes

13 Responses

  1. MIKE PRIOR Reply

    We arrived on Monday and BA were quite happy to let us board at Heathrow as we had both our jabs recorded onto NHS App, same when we arrived in Funchal

  2. Mike Turner Reply

    Glad you are back safely and enjoyed your time in Dorking (within the obvious limits) The service was pretty good whilst you were away but not the same as the original !
    Cheers,
    M

  3. JIM & Glad Reply

    Glad you back but I hope you enjoyed Dorking and our lovely country side and by October we will get to Madeira without too much stress. Yes we miss the island as I am sure you did. !!

  4. Alison Joan MacDonald Reply

    Glad you are safely home Tobi. Wish I was on your beautiful island as well. I agreed with you about Funchal Airport – they couln’t organise a p***-up in a brewery! Massive delays on way in and way out – all completely unnecessay even with extra Covid paperwork checking.

    • Antonio Lamas Reply

      If people have the right paperworks there is no problem whtasoever. What happens is that airport staff in Madeira have to check paperwork which is a requirement by UK government and then the UK airpott staff itself does not check it.

  5. IAN TULLOCH Reply

    I hope you enjoyed your stay in UK but you`re lucky to back in wonderful Madeira. I would love a return trip but I don`t think I could cope with all the hassle so will just have to wait for better times.

  6. Stuart Davis Reply

    We came out on 05th June for 4 weeks with BA. Checking was very quiet and took a bit longer as they were checking the entry requirements on an iPad, both of us had our vaccinations so were fine. Arriving at Madeira we were straight through border control and fairly quickly through the covid checks. Possibly was quieter as it was a Saturday afternoon.

  7. Harald/so Reply

    Good to see you’re back in one piece. – One question re the statistics: Assume – heaven forbid – your test (on arrival) would show positive. Would you fall under “local” or “imported” new cases for the day?

  8. Richard Greaves Reply

    I fly back to Madeira on July 2 via Lisbon. I have both vaccinations and now got my EU vaccination passport, which apparently all EU countries are supposed to accept from July 1. Just to be sure I called TAP. They won’t let me board the plane to Lisbon without a PCR negative test done within 72 hours of the flight leaving. The EU vaccination passport seems to be a waste of time when everyone still seems to be making up their own rules, either the countries or the airlines.

  9. Mark Thornsby Reply

    I also came back yesterday, but from Marseille & Madrid, no passport control at all, same a couple of weeks back via Lisbon, so it’s only non EU flights that have any passport control at all.
    Straight through in less than 20 mins from landing, including a PCR test on arrival.

  10. Mark Thornsby Reply

    Oh, & to add, I did a 20€ antigen test at hospital particular Funchal pre flight, result in 30 minutes & certified in 4 x languages, TAP did check this & so did French border control, but very loosely.

