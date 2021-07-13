Another New WebCamTobi Hughes13th July 20210 viewsMadeira News1 Comment0 views 0 Madeira-Web have put another new webcam up. This cam is at Quinta do Furão in Santana. The views from here are some of the best on Madeira, so now you can pop along and check them out from time to time. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related