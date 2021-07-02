After winning seven times, Madeira is once again in the race for Europe’s Best Island Destination at the World Travel Awards.

The Region is competing with 11 other reference destinations across Europe. What’s new this year is that the destination is also nominated, for the first time, in three more categories:

– Best destination for festivals and events

– Best adventure destination

– Best beach destination 2021: Porto Santo

From today until July 14th, the date when voting ends, APM is carrying out a campaign to appeal to the vote for the various categories in which Destiny is nominated. In addition to the national market, this campaign will take place in another 15 European countries, taking into account the main source markets for Madeira. This action takes place on social networks, namely Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

It should be remembered that Madeira has already been voted the Best Island Destination in Europe seven times and that, since 2013, it has only not won in 2015. It was also considered the Best Island Destination in the World in the last seven years. This year, the gala will only take place on October 5th, in Dubai.

Links for voting:

Europe´s leading Island Destinations 2021 – https://bit.ly/2UTj3ST

Europe’s leading festival and event Destinations 2021 – https://bit.ly/2UhuAv2

Europe´s leading adventure tourism Destinations 2021 – https://bit.ly/3qEsRfo

Europe´s Leading beach Destinations 2021 – https://bit.ly/2SCfiAt

Get your fingers voting, great to have more categories, and shows how the island is get tying more popular with the younger generation, who live the nature and extreme sports.