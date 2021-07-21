After being hospitalized, with high blood pressure and dehydration, Christopher Kozek returned to the mountains to look for his brother who disappeared on the 7th of July during a trail training session between Porto Moniz and Calheta.

Today he walked along a hillside in Porto Moniz, together with a friend, in the Ribeira da Janela area, but he still has no clue about the location of Michal Kozek.

The Guarda Nacional Republicana started the search at 7 am, covering about 30 kilometers in the Fanal area, without success.

From Diário Notícias