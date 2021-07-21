  • Home
  • About Me
  • Licensed Properties
  • My Sponsors
  • Partners
  • Apps
  • Links
  • en English
    nl Dutchen Englishfi Finnishfr Frenchde Germanpl Polishpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanishsv Swedish
Advertisements
Log In Register
Lost your password?
A password will be e-mailed to you.

After being hospitalized, with high blood pressure and dehydration, Christopher Kozek returned to the mountains to look for his brother who disappeared on the 7th of July during a trail training session between Porto Moniz and Calheta.

Today he walked along a hillside in Porto Moniz, together with a friend, in the Ribeira da Janela area, but he still has no clue about the location of Michal Kozek.

The Guarda Nacional Republicana started the search at 7 am, covering about 30 kilometers in the Fanal area, without success.

From Diário Notícias

%d bloggers like this: