The search for the missing trail runner since Wednesday in the mountains of Madeira continued “with hope and determination” during last night.

“As long as we have the means and conditions, we will continue with the work we have been developing. We continue with hope and determination and the teams will remain on the ground”, highlighted to Lusa Lino Sá, assistant commander of Calheta’s firefighters, emphasizing that the teams are still “committed to the search”.

The man, who is on vacation in Madeira, was traveling between Porto Moniz and Calheta.

“I think he would be practicing for the MIUT [Madeira Island Ultra Trail] race because the route that a family member informed us will be this one, but we don’t know, what we know is that he went out to play sports”, explained the assistant commander of Calheta’s firefighters to early Thursday afternoon.

“The alert was given to the Integrated Communications Center of the Regional Relief Operations Command at 8:17 am informing that an individual of Polish nationality will have left Porto Moniz Wednesday at the end of the afternoon for a training session. trail, having not yet returned to the hotel where he is staying”, can be read in the note released today by the office of the Regional Secretary for Health and Civil Protection.

Five vehicles and 16 operational of the Calheta Volunteer Firefighters, the São Vicente and Porto Moniz Volunteer Firefighters, the Forest Police Corps and the PSP participate in the search, according to the same document.

Throughout the day, the searches also included the participation of the POCIF 2021 Multi-mission helicopter.

From Jornal Madeira