CONDÉ NAST JOHANSENS EXCELLENCE AWARDS: TWO REGIONAL HOTELS AMONG THE RANGE OF NOMINEES

Condé Nast Johansens announces the nominees for the Condé Nast Johansens 2022 Awards for Excellence.

Portugal has nine hotels nominated for the Europe and Mediterranean Area Awards for Excellence in the following categories: Best Value Experience, Best Dining Experience, Best Waterside Hotel (Riverside, Lakeside, Seaside), Best Urban Hotel (Town, City), Best Countryside Hotel , Best for Families, Best for Weddings, Parties & Celebrations and Best Destination Spa.

Of the hotels named, three are in the Lisbon area, three in the North of Portugal, two on the island of Madeira and one in the Algarve.

The nominees of the Madeira archipelago are Quinta Jardins do Lago Hotel, in Funchal, and Estalagem da Ponta do Sol. Waterside Hotel’.

On November 8th, the Condé Nast Johansens 2022 Awards for Excellence will be announced. Voting is open until November 1st on this website https://www.johansens.com/awards/

