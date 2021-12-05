Selfie Sunday

Selfie SundayTobi Hughes·5th December 2021Madeira NewsSelfie Sunday Thanks to Sigrid Pressel for this selfie taken from their balcony at Hotel Panorâmico where they have been visiting for 13 years. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related