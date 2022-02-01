Rescue operation underway in Calheta

The Volunteer Firefighters of Calheta are currently carrying out an operation to rescue a parachutist in the Raposeira area. According to what could be ascertained, he is a foreign citizen, with no injuries.

It is in an area of ​​difficult access, which makes it difficult for the 16 operatives, with five vehicles, who are on site, in an operation carried out by the Rescue and Mountain Team.

The skydiver (Paraglider maybe) is contactable, has established communication and has not reported any injuries. The alert was given at 5:49 pm and the rescue operation continues.

From Diário Notícias

