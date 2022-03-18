EASYJET CONNECTS LISBON AND PORTO SANTO BETWEEN JUNE 2ND AND SEPTEMBER 25TH

easyJet is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the base in the Portuguese capital and today announced the allocation of a new plane and four new routes, one of which will be between Lisbon and Porto Santo.

The new route with Ilha Dourada, operating on a weekly basis, will run between June 2 and September 25, reads the statement sent to newsrooms by the airline.

The company’s four new connections will be operating during the summer months, according to the program described below:

New Routes operating from Weekly Frequencies Lisbon – Porto Santo 02/06 to 25/09 2 (Thursday and Sunday) Porto – Prague 05/04 to 10/29 2 (Wednesday and Saturday) Faro – Birmingham 05/01 to 10/26 2 (Wednesday and Sunday) Faro – London Southend 05/02 to 10/28 2 (Monday and Friday)

