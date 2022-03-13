Selfie Sunday

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira NewsSelfie Sunday

Yesterday we walked the Sao Lourenco ‘dragons tail’ with a guided tour which ended with a rib boat ride back to the eastern port. Great fun!

John and Mary Nixon.
Glad you had a great time, and it’s a great walk.
