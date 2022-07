The cruise ship ‘Ventura’, from P&O Cruises, is docked in the Port of Funchal for a stopover of approximately 13 hours, and is scheduled to leave, as indicated on the APRAM website, at 5:00 pm this afternoon towards La Palma.

This is the last stop of the month in Funchal for this giant of the seas with a capacity for 3,192 passengers. The ship, however, should return to Funchal in two more calls this summer, which are scheduled for August 24th and September 21st.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...