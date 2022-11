The predicted (slight) cooling of the air temperature was confirmed on what is already the ‘coldest’ day this autumn in the Madeira Archipelago.

The cooling affects mainly the highest values ​​on the island of Madeira, where this night the extreme minimum air temperature dropped to 1.2 ºC at Pico do Areeiro (03:20).

The highest minimum was 17.8 ºC, in Funchal/Observatório, recorded at dawn (07:40).

