2022 is being Grupo Pestana’s best year in terms of revenue. The guarantee is given by the president and founder of the hotel group, which today celebrates its 50th anniversary. The statement was made during a meeting with journalists in Câmara de Lobos.

From Diário Notícias

Thanks to Birgit via Mal Davis for this photo of the Pestana Carlton celebrating 50 years of the group Pestana.

Like this: Like Loading...