TWO SHIPS NOW BRING MORE THAN FIVE THOUSAND PEOPLE TO FUNCHAL BAY

The two ships that are currently moored in the port of Funchal, the ‘Mein Schiff Herz’ and ‘Queen Victoria’, are handling a total of 5,244 people, including passengers and crew.

The ‘Queen Victoria’ arrived this morning from Vigo, with 1,818 passengers and 962 crew, having scheduled an 11-hour stopover in Madeira, which will leave at 6 pm to continue to Las Palmas.

It should be noted that this is a 12-night cruise that started on November 29 in Southampton. The itinerary also includes Vigo, Funchal, La Palma, Las Palmas, Lanzarote, Lisbon and Southampton, where it ends on December 11th.

The ‘Mein Schiff Herz’, from Tenerife, arrived last night in Funchal, with 1,742 passengers and 722 crew. In this port, she will make a 39-hour stopover in Madeira, leaving only tomorrow, at 2 pm, for Lanzarote.

The ship is on a 14-night cruise to the Canary Islands, Azores and Madeira. It started on the 24th of November in Tenerife, with calls at Praia da Vitoria, Ponta Delgada, returning to Tenerife, Funchal, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, Las Palmas and again Tenerife, where the cruise ends on the 8th of December.

From Jornal Madeira

