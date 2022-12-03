64% of the Ponta do Pargo golf course is already completed

After all, the estimate for the conclusion of the work on the Ponta do Pargo Golf Course will only be between 2025 and 2026, and not within the 15-month period, as stated in the press release from the Regional Government – the deadline for the execution of the remaining works, which is estimated in about 15 months -, clarified the regional secretary for Equipment and Infrastructures, Pedro Fino, who oversees those that will be responsible for the project, the ‘Ponta do Oeste’ Development Society.

Regarding the resumption of what he says is an “anchor project for the development of Ponta do Pargo”, Pedro Fino made it known that the expectation is “to start the work between April and May of next year” and that it will be “distributed in three years economic factors”, hence the forecast that the conclusion of the same will occur between the end of 2025, beginning of 2026.

With “64% of the course already completed” between November 2009 and April 2012, and around 8 million euros already invested in the work in the meantime suspended, what remains to be built to carry out the golf course project should exceed, in its entirety, the 20 million euros. This is because what will be carried out in this ‘2nd phase’ “amounts to a value, the resumption of the work, of 12 million euros”, explained the minister.

Accompanied by the president of the Regional Government, the secretary in charge of public works confirmed that at the beginning of 2023, the contract for the resumption of the construction of the field is expected to be sent to the Court of Auditors, with a balance of 12 million euros.

